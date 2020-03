The Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a discussion of Deborah Davis’ book “Strapless: John Singer Sargent and the Fall of Madame X” at 6 p.m. March 19.

It will be led by Julie Delong, associate professor of English at Odessa College.

Drinks and snacks will be provided. Book Talk, the museum’s book club, meets periodically throughout the year. It’s free and anyone is welcome to join in.