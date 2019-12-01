Allegro fall concert set

Allegro is having its fall concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Rea Auditorium of the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market Road 1788.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for students with ID.

The concert will feature popular holiday selections like Joy to the World by Handel; God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen; The Very Best Time of Year by John Rutter; Mid-Winter Songs by Morton Lauridsen; and the Gloria by John Rutter featuring The Lone Star Brass.