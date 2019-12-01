  • December 1, 2019

Allegro fall concert set - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Allegro fall concert set

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Sunday, December 1, 2019 3:00 am

Allegro fall concert set Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Allegro is having its fall concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Rea Auditorium of the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market Road 1788.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for students with ID.

The concert will feature popular holiday selections like Joy to the World by Handel; God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen; The Very Best Time of Year by John Rutter; Mid-Winter Songs by Morton Lauridsen; and the Gloria by John Rutter featuring The Lone Star Brass.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, December 1, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 46%
Winds: N at 10mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 73°/Low 40°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]