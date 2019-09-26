  • September 26, 2019

Kendra Scott has scheduled an exclusive trunk show in support of the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Medical Center Health System, Admitting Lobby.

Twenty percent of the proceeds will directly help Children’s Miracle Network fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Hospital.

This trunk show will complement the Point of Sale campaign happening in the Kendra Scott storefront. Customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register. That campaign ends Sept. 30.

