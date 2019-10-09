The Odessa College Theatre Performance program has scheduled the Women of Lockerbie auditions at 6:30 p.m. today and 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Black Box theatre at the Globe Theatre, 2308 Shakespeare Road.
Auditions are open to all OC students, faculty and staff regardless of experience or major.
Audition materials will be provided at the audition.
For information, call Director Kendall Kiker at 335-6327 or email at kkiker@odessa.edu.
