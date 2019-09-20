Quick Hits Sept. 20

Pancake breakfast

West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department, 2757 N. Tripp Ave., has scheduled a pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee and juice.

>> tinyurl.com/y366sxsu

Cups for a Cause

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled the fifth annual Cups for a Cause 5K/10K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road.

There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Awards will be presented.

Go online to sign up or for more information.

>> tinyurl.com/y4kjk73g or odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org

Children’s Business Fair

Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, has scheduled Midland Children’s Business Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Urban Market, 310 N Colorado St., Midland.

Awards will be presented in each of the five age groups (6-7, 8-10, 11-12, 13-14, and 16-18) for Most Business Potential, Most Creative Idea, and Most Impressive Presentation.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email midlandchildrensbusinessfair@gmail.com.

>> tinyurl.com/y66tmhz3

Breakfast & Workday

Odessa First Assembly Church, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled an All Church Breakfast & Workday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There are lots of projects that need to be done around the church and help is needed.

The OFA men will sponsor the breakfast.

For more information, call 332-2559.

>> tinyurl.com/y6g8jlla

Mounted Shoot

The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Sandhills of Monahans Cowboy Mounted Shoot at 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ward County Coliseum, 3203 S. Stockton Ave., Monahans.

Relive the Old West. Watch cowboys and cowgirls ride and shoot.

Admission is free.

>> tinyurl.com/y27edpcs

Softball challenge

First Responders Softball Challenge benefiting the police and fire associations for Odessa and Midland Saturday at Security Bank Ballpark, Rock Hounds Stadium, 5514 Champions Drive, Midland.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Home run derby starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 general admission and children under age 3 are free.

Tournament benefit

Odessa Strong Flag Football Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday at Comanche Trails West Park, 900 S. County Road West.

The event will include 12 teams, going to be an all day event.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., benefiting the victims and families involved in the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy.

Food trucks will be on location.

To join or for more information, call 385-4421.

>> tinyurl.com/y4t45ky6