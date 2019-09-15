A $30 Vaccination Clinic (cash only) for dogs and cats has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St. Vaccinations available will be Bordetella, Rabies and DA2PPV and city/county license. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. Micro Chips will be available for $25.