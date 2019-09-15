  • September 15, 2019

Vaccination Clinic - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Vaccination Clinic

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:15 am

Vaccination Clinic Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A $30 Vaccination Clinic (cash only) for dogs and cats has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St. Vaccinations available will be Bordetella, Rabies and DA2PPV and city/county license. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. Micro Chips will be available for $25.

For information, call 368-3527.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:15 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 91°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]