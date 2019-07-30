OC board of trustees to consider proposed budget

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center at OC, 201 W. University Blvd, to consider adoption of the proposed 2019-20 fiscal year budget.

This year’s Odessa Junior College District operating budget was $48.4 million and the total budget including all other grants and funds was $63.2 million.

Information for both the proposed operating budget for 2019-20 and the total budget could not be obtained as of Monday afternoon.

OC Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham said the amount of the total budget was unavailable due to pending grant information still being compiled. Ham said the proposed budget would be completed by the time of the board meeting.

Board members are also scheduled to discuss and take necessary action to support a 10-year plan mapping out the college’s strategy for growth through the next decade.

Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said Vision 2030 is the next step in expansion and development for Odessa College.

“Vision 2015 was the plan for all of the changes and all of the new buildings that we did over five years and that was after we went to the community for a bond,” she said.

The OA previously reported that the Odessa Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request to rezone 1.6 acres of land on West University Boulevard and Andrews Highway from light commercial use to university use. The land was purchased as part of OC’s campus improvement project funded by a $68.5 million bond package passed in 2010.

“We have just completed Vision 2015 and now we’re looking to the next five years because there are still things we want to do and need to do,” Dalton said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE BOARD WILL ALSO: