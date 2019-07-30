  • July 30, 2019

OC board of trustees to consider proposed budget - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

OC board of trustees to consider proposed budget

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 4:17 pm

OC board of trustees to consider proposed budget oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center at OC, 201 W. University Blvd, to consider adoption of the proposed 2019-20 fiscal year budget.

This year’s Odessa Junior College District operating budget was $48.4 million and the total budget including all other grants and funds was $63.2 million.

Information for both the proposed operating budget for 2019-20 and the total budget could not be obtained as of Monday afternoon.

OC Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham said the amount of the total budget was unavailable due to pending grant information still being compiled. Ham said the proposed budget would be completed by the time of the board meeting.

Board members are also scheduled to discuss and take necessary action to support a 10-year plan mapping out the college’s strategy for growth through the next decade.

Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said Vision 2030 is the next step in expansion and development for Odessa College.

“Vision 2015 was the plan for all of the changes and all of the new buildings that we did over five years and that was after we went to the community for a bond,” she said.

The OA previously reported that the Odessa Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request to rezone 1.6 acres of land on West University Boulevard and Andrews Highway from light commercial use to university use. The land was purchased as part of OC’s campus improvement project funded by a $68.5 million bond package passed in 2010.

“We have just completed Vision 2015 and now we’re looking to the next five years because there are still things we want to do and need to do,” Dalton said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, THE BOARD WILL ALSO:

  • Consider approving a resolution to change authorized representatives for Local Government Investment Cooperative.
  • Hear report on approval of bid for Snap-on Tools & Certification Equipment for Sewell Auto Tech.
  • Hear report on approval of bid for classroom furniture for Sewell Auto Tech.
  • Hear report on approval of bid for truck driving simulator.
  • Receive monthly financial statements.
  • Hear an OC2UTPB Teaching in 3 report.
  • Hear an institutional effectiveness report.
  • Hear the president’s report regarding welcome week, the 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge, recent gifts to OC, OC Blues Dance Team awards and summer enrollment.

Posted in on Monday, July 29, 2019 4:17 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
79°
Humidity: 56%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 97°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]