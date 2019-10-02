  • October 2, 2019

Quilt Show - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:45 am

Odessa American

The Midland Quilters Guild has scheduled the 40th Anniversary Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

This show is comprised of more than 200 quilts on display including quilts of valor, judged entries from area quilters and a collection of antique quilts on loan from the private collection of David Arrington. In addition, there is a market of custom made collectibles, silent auction, vendors and raffle quilt.

This year’s featured quilter is Pat Connally, who continues to be internationally recognized for her amazing work.

There will be a formal presentation of 23 quilts of valor to area veterans at 3 p.m. This presentation will open with an honor guard and consist of short bios and the wrapping of each veteran with their own quilt.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $7 and $10. Seniors are $5.

