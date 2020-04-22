  • April 22, 2020

WNPAC honoring high school, college seniors

As a way of honoring high school and college graduates, the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center has started Senior Spotlight on its Facebook page twice a week.

The call was put out on the Wagner Noël’s social media.

“We said submit a short video of you listing your accomplishments or highlights. It could be you singing or performing a senior recital piece. It could be sharing a favorite memory and you can do that either as a video, or (by) sharing pictures and a paragraph, so however they’re comfortable so they can have a positive reflection back on their high school or college time,” General Manager Stephanie Rivas said.

Rivas said the idea came up during a marketing meeting when the talk turned to end-of-year moments the seniors will miss like spring concerts and graduation.

Rivas added that she felt like they should do something on their social media to give seniors a “little bit of a virtual high five so that they know that as a community we’re still thinking about them and that we give them some encouragement as we go kind of end their school year.”

A call was put out on the WNPAC’s social media at the end of March or early April.

“… The post got great engagement on our social media and we are now doing those every Wednesday and Friday on our Facebook page and usually right around 1:30 like 1 in the afternoon you start to see those,” Rivas said.

“… We’re going to continue to do that throughout the summer so we’re encouraging parents to let their seniors know to submit one to us we would love to highlight as many of them as we can,” she added.

It doesn’t matter where the student went to high school or is going to college.

“This is a hard time for them and we understand that and we know that they are missing their friends and they’re missing their school and they’re missing those activities, so this was just one little way that we as the Wagner Noël felt like we could give back to our community; we could help support those students, those graduates and let them know that their accomplishments are not being ignored because in all of this, I know that the high schools in general in our area are trying to make plans and do some things for a later date, which I think is great. I think they should hopefully still have those moments, but this is one little way we thought that we could help highlight them if they allow us to,” Rivas said.

Submissions can be sent via email to marketing@wagnernoel.com.

“We’re just asking that they share their name and their school and they give us a little paragraph or a video sharing their favorite memories of college or high school,” she said.

UTPB Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said the university is proud to have the performing arts center as part of its organization.

“The WNPAC provides endless amounts of entertainment to our community, but like many other organizations has had to put things on pause. We know that postponing commencement ceremonies is heartbreaking for many students, but we’re happy that the Wagner is doing what they can to still shine a light on all the hard work of West Texas seniors. We hope that graduating Falcons will submit their photos to this fun project!” Dunson said in a text message.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

