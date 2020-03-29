Panic buying hurts community

Long lines and aisles emptied of paper products and bottled water in grocery stores have become an untoward fact of life in the Permian Basin during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Zeeshan Mansuri summed up the situation by saying the primitive instinct has kicked in, but people don’t realize that when they overbuy they are inadvertently hurting their community.

Mansuri, a fourth-year psychiatry resident at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, was interviewed by phone with Dr. Shristi Shrestha, a first-year psychiatry resident, and Dr. Bobby Jain, director of the center’s psychiatry residency program here.

“… The hording is to protect their families, but inadvertently by doing that they might be hurting the community because people who need it the most, the vulnerable, the elderly who are most at risk, might not be not be able to even stand in line or get to these places before the other people are; so that is where our primitive instinct is potentially hurting us and that is where we need to spread more awareness and let people know that this is not something that will just specifically protect you …,” Mansuri said.

“… It has to be a community-wide effort for us to what we call flatten the curve,” he added.

The experience that most resembles this one for Mansuri was in 2001 when he was in his home country of India and there was a massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter Scale.

“… Lots of people died at that time, so it was a similar situation. Nobody was expecting that earthquake to happen. That is the kind of scenario we are seeing right now because … people didn’t know what to do. So it is kind of similar, not to the same extent that the … pandemic (is), but it comes close,” Mansuri said.

Jain said the support system that people take for granted in normal times has evaporated. “The social support network seems to be crumbling, partially because (we’re) not getting enough information,” Jain said.

“We still don’t have any adequate treatment. We still have only preventive measures and don’t know how this virus actually spreads. We don’t know what the treatment is, so that actually builds up into the uncertainty and fearful thinking …”

Jain said the doctors are still seeing patients but are encouraging them to use telepsychiatry. Those who can’t be seen remotely are seen in person.

The pandemic follows Odessa’s mass shooting in August 2019 that killed seven and injured 25. “When the mass shooting happened, lots of our patients experienced anxiety they had never experienced before,” Mansuri said.

Although as of Wednesday there had been no locally reported cases of COVID-19, Mansuri said having back-to-back serious events adds to the feeling that anything can happen.

“When this is not expected, the human mind can react unpredictably and when that happens it even becomes more important for them to seek out help and it becomes our responsibility as psychiatrists and therapists to help them out at this time,” Mansuri said.

To try and reduce anxiety, the doctors suggest taking a break from watching the news, detox from social media and try to pinpoint what’s really worrying you.

Instead of watching the news, Mansuri said, take 15 to 30 minutes in the morning and 15 to 30 minutes at night to break away. He added that there are also alternatives available online like audio books and learning materials for children.

Mansuri said adults shouldn’t be afraid to discuss coronavirus with children if they use fact-based information. “The point being that we have to use our energy on being productive, having a schedule, even if you are at home,” and doing anything else you can to distract yourself, he said.

Jain said maintaining a routine in times like these is the most effective way of keeping anxiety in children and adolescents at bay. He recommends observing certain times for studying, playing outdoor games and going to bed.

Mansuri also suggested using GoNoodle, which offers gives mindfulness exercises for youngsters. He said he knows a lot of teachers who use it for breaks during the day.

“Even though we should take this seriously,” Jain said, “we can come up with creative ideas and not make this a doom and gloom scenario.”

He added that it’s a good time to reconnect with family, do activities together and develop better relationships with one another. Taking long walks with your children outside is also a good option.

“… I think you should always look for the silver lining that this too shall pass,” Jain said.