  • April 3, 2020

West Texas steps up, as always - Odessa American: Local News

West Texas steps up, as always

  • REAL HEROES

    Ben Powell

    Mark Merritt stands in front of his 1975 Grumman American AA-5B Tiger airplane that he uses to deliver ventilator splitters, face shields, and other needed medical supplies to rural hospitals in West Texas. Starting as a hobby, Merritt has been flying since the mid 80's and is able to cut delivery times of much medical supplies from several days to a matter of hours with the help of around 70 other pilots who have signed up to help him make deliveries.

 BEN POWELL | ODESSA AMERICAN

Posted: Friday, April 3, 2020 10:10 am

West Texas steps up, as always By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Businesses, individuals and educational institutions have come together to produce vital components for healthcare providers to use in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Merritt, CEO of WesTech Seal, is also spearheading delivery of the devices with the cooperation of local pilots.

“A lot of credit needs to be spread around,” Merritt said. “We’ve been calling this the West Texas Consortium.

“People all over Midland and Odessa are involved in this, individuals and businesses. There’s been about $200,000 rounded up just in the last few days and put into this by individuals and businesses and even the ODC (Odessa Development Corporation).”

The project is producing face shields and a splitter valve for use with ventilators. Texas Tech Health Science Center and the UTPB College of Engineering have been joined by several local businesses in fabricating the devices.

“We have seen our communities, Midland and Odessa, come together for this endeavor,” George Nnanna, dean of UTPB’s College of Engineering, said.

Nnanna said the project came together quickly after a plea for help from an area physician.

“A couple of weeks ago, a doctor by the name of Don Hillman from Monahans sent me an email,” Nnanna said. “He only had one ventilator in his hospital (Ward Memorial). With the outbreak of this virus, if he had more than two patients then he had to make a decision on who got the ventilator. That’s a difficult position for our medical practitioners.

“In that discussion, we talked to Texas Tech, which was already looking at a similar process. We decided to come up with a design for a splitter. This splitter system would be attached to the ventilator. Instead of serving one patient with one ventilator, you can serve four patients.”

Nnanna said the availability of 3D printers in the Permian Basin helped make fabrication of the devices easier to achieve and helped bring about the involvement of other parties, including Odessa College, Midland College, the UTPB Art Department, Ellen Noel Art Museum and Museum of the Southwest.

“The College of Engineering here is actively involved,” Nnanna said. “Our lab technician, Jim McPherson, has been putting in a lot of time including weekends, fabricating both the face shields as well as the splitter for the ventilator.

Merritt, who is also a member of the UTPB Engineering Advisory Board, said WesTech Seal is among several local companies involved in fabrication. He added that being able to distribute the units quickly is as important as making them.

“If you put it on UPS and it goes to Dallas then back to Fort Stockton, you’d be talking about three days later,” Merritt said. “They may need that splitter or ventilator part or something tomorrow, not the next day.

“We don’t know how fast this is going to ramp up. We expect it’s going to ramp up fast, so it’s important to have those supplies in place right now.”

Merritt, who earned his pilot license in the late 1980s, said the availability of local pilots has made the distribution part of the enterprise easier to organize.

“It’s more about having the contacts to make it work,” he said. “There are a lot of pilots around here. I’m not making the deliveries myself as much as I’m relying on other pilots that I know to get this done.”

Nnanna said one of the biggest obstacles the project faces is continued availability of raw materials.

“Some of the challenge is trying to order some of the materials that we need,” he said. “For example, we were trying to get polycarbonate sheet material for the face shields. That was difficult because people are out of stock or sold out.”

Posted in on Friday, April 3, 2020 10:10 am.

