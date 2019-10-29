Man claimed self defense in connection to fatal stabbing

A 37-year-old man who was arrested after he stabbed another man to death claimed self defense, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Michael Leldon Shults was charged Monday with murder, a first-degree felony.

The reported fatal stabbing happened at 6:06 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Ave., the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly arrived at the residence to find 57-year-old Roy Reeves lying on the ground in the front yard with multiple stab wounds to his torso. Witnesses at the scene stated the suspect was inside the residence.

The suspect, identified as Shults, exited near the backyard wearing glasses, blue jeans and a black jacket, the affidavit stated. As he was lying on the ground, he stated the knife was in his front right pocket.

Officers reportedly removed a black knife from Shults’ person and he was placed in handcuffs. The knife had blood on it.

Shults stated he stabbed Reeves in self defense, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly asked him to stop and read him his Miranda Rights and he refused to answer any more questions.

Reeves was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced dead by medical personnel, an OPD press release detailed.

Shults was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $1 million and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

There were no reports of other injuries and next of kin were notified. The investigation continues.