  • September 4, 2019

Hindu community fundraising for Odessa shooting victims

Hindu community fundraising for Odessa shooting victims

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:18 pm

Hindu community fundraising for Odessa shooting victims oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

In a matter of days, the Hindu Association of West Texas has internally raised tens of thousands of dollars for Odessa shooting victims and their families.

HAWT board member Dr. Jayaram Naidu said the organization’s leadership wanted to find a way for the Indian community to show solidarity for those impacted by the tragic incident.

As of Wednesday, about $35,000 had been raised purely from donations made by the group’s 300 members. An additional $5,000 has been pledged by the association itself.

Naidu said a check with the final amount will be presented to Mayor David Turner at 9 a.m. Friday for further distribution of the funds.

“The common theme is that this kind of a meaningless act can impact anybody in a given time so as a community we will come together in every way possible,” Ravi Shakamuri, a HAWT board member, said. “This is an awakening for us to not take for granted the quality and wonderful community we have in West Texas.”

Shakamuri said Midland-Odessa is home for many members of the Indian community who have grown up and raised families of their own here.

“We feel we owe a lot to the community,” he said.

Posted in , on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:18 pm.

