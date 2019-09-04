Hindu community fundraising for Odessa shooting victims

HAWT board member Dr. Jayaram Naidu said the organization’s leadership wanted to find a way for the Indian community to show solidarity for those impacted by the tragic incident.

As of Wednesday, about $35,000 had been raised purely from donations made by the group’s 300 members. An additional $5,000 has been pledged by the association itself.

Naidu said a check with the final amount will be presented to Mayor David Turner at 9 a.m. Friday for further distribution of the funds.

“The common theme is that this kind of a meaningless act can impact anybody in a given time so as a community we will come together in every way possible,” Ravi Shakamuri, a HAWT board member, said. “This is an awakening for us to not take for granted the quality and wonderful community we have in West Texas.”

Shakamuri said Midland-Odessa is home for many members of the Indian community who have grown up and raised families of their own here.

“We feel we owe a lot to the community,” he said.