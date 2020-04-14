Cornyn: $2.8M for area education

WASHINGTON Several schools in Midland-Odessa will receive a total of $2,815,524 in federal grants to respond to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release Tuesday.

The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which Cornyn supported in the Senate last month. At least 50 percent of each grant must go towards providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, and the CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

Odessa College will get $2,118,029, $1,059,015 of which is student aid.

University of Texas Permian Basin will get $1,840,016, $920,008 of which will be student aid.

Midland College got $1,673,002, including $836,501 in student aid, the release said.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” Cornyn said in a news release. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education — even if that means taking classes online.”

In total, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available, the release said.