Former Odessan offers burial plot

A brother and sister, Ben Hadden of Houston and Tiffany Hadden Butts of Midland, would like to donate an extra burial plot that their family has to Leilah Hernandez, one of the deceased victims of the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

Ben Hadden’s Facebook post said it would be “to honor the victim and help with costs.”

“I live in Houston. I’m from Odessa, born and raised. I’ve obviously been following what’s been going on over the weekend and my dad passed away in 2010 from a rare form of thyroid cancer. My dad was very connected and established in the Odessa community and his father was, too,” Hadden said in a phone interview.

Lee Hadden used to operate the law firm of Hadden and Hadden. After Lee Hadden was buried, there was an extra plot.

“My sister and I have been talking about what to do with the extra plot. So this terrible thing happened this weekend. When I’m thinking about Odessa, living out here, my thoughts automatically go to my dad. Subconsciously thinking of what was going on in Odessa, I must have been thinking of my dad. I thought we have that plot, why don’t we offer it to somebody?” Ben Hadden said.

He said he thought they might be able to help one of the victim’s families from the shooting that killed seven and injured 23. The shooter, Seth Ator, was killed by police at the Cinergy movie theater.

Hadden said he texted his sister and she was immediately on board.

“I couldn’t believe the response. I’m actually still taken aback. We just wanted to help,” he said.

Hadden said they have talked to Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, but haven’t secured anything yet. They wanted to offer it to the family of Hernandez, the Odessa High School sophomore who was killed in the shooting.

“We want to bless a family. We want to help out,” Hadden said.

They also wanted to honor their father, whom Hadden described as an ambassador for Odessa.

“It was just so natural. God was pressing on my heart,” Hadden said.