  • August 20, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 20 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Aug. 20

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Aug. 20 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Volunteer training

Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. Fourth St., has scheduled volunteer training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Several volunteer opportunities are available.

For information, call 653-1737.

ON THE NET

>> hospiceofodessa.org

ECRW lunch

Nick Adams, a bestselling author and commentator, will speak to the Ector County Republican Women luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Dr.

RSVP is required.

To RSVP or for more information, call 889-1204 or 528-2831.

ON THE NET

>> ecrwodessa.com, tinyurl.com/yc8tp7yt & tinyurl.com/y6cmhbd8

 

Heroes Banquet

The Salvation Army of Odessa, 810 E. 11th St., has scheduled the annual Odessa Heroes Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

The fundraiser honors local community heroes while raising funds for the emergency shelter program.

Sponsorships may be purchased online or by check. All funds raised will support The Salvation Army of Odessa’s Shelter with food, furnishings and repairs.

For more information, tickets or to donate, call 332-0738 or email Felicita.Martinez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6aga96w or tinyurl.com/y4ej5qun

 

Cups for a Cause 10k/5K

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled Cups for the fifth annual Cause 10k/5K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road.

There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Awards will be presented.

Go online to sign up or for more information.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4kjk73g or odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org

 

Community outreach

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre, 900 W. Wall St., Midland, serves children and adolescents aged 4 to 18 years who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care or other painful transition.

All services are provided free of charge.

For more information, call 432-684-5437.

ON THE NET

>> hospiceofmidland.org/rays-of-hope

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
77°
Humidity: 60%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 96°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 96°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]