Quick Hits Aug. 20

Volunteer training

Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. Fourth St., has scheduled volunteer training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Several volunteer opportunities are available.

For information, call 653-1737.

>> hospiceofodessa.org

ECRW lunch

Nick Adams, a bestselling author and commentator, will speak to the Ector County Republican Women luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Dr.

RSVP is required.

To RSVP or for more information, call 889-1204 or 528-2831.

>> ecrwodessa.com, tinyurl.com/yc8tp7yt & tinyurl.com/y6cmhbd8

Heroes Banquet

The Salvation Army of Odessa, 810 E. 11th St., has scheduled the annual Odessa Heroes Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

The fundraiser honors local community heroes while raising funds for the emergency shelter program.

Sponsorships may be purchased online or by check. All funds raised will support The Salvation Army of Odessa’s Shelter with food, furnishings and repairs.

For more information, tickets or to donate, call 332-0738 or email Felicita.Martinez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

>> tinyurl.com/y6aga96w or tinyurl.com/y4ej5qun

Cups for a Cause 10k/5K

Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin has scheduled Cups for the fifth annual Cause 10k/5K Run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Crossroads Church, 6901 Texas 191 Frontage Road.

There will be family-fun for all ages and fitness levels.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Awards will be presented.

Go online to sign up or for more information.

>> tinyurl.com/y4kjk73g or odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org

Community outreach

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre, 900 W. Wall St., Midland, serves children and adolescents aged 4 to 18 years who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care or other painful transition.

All services are provided free of charge.

For more information, call 432-684-5437.

>> hospiceofmidland.org/rays-of-hope

