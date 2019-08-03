  • August 3, 2019

Free haircuts for kids - Odessa American

Free haircuts for kids

Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 1:00 am

Free haircuts for kids

Free Haircuts for Kids are being offered by licensed Odessa/Midland licensed barbers/hairstyles from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, 2633 Conover Ave. Free backpacks will be given away while supplies last.

