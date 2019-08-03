Odessa American/Mark Rogers
10-year-old Jorian Gonzales get his hair cut by student barber Jim Mendez. Volunteers at the Holy Redeemer Church held a free haircut day to help parents get their children ready for school. In addition to the free hair cuts, the church also donated 200 backpacks and school supplies. Twenty two barbers and hair stylists gave 200 free haircuts Monday, August 13, 2018.
Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 1:00 am
Free haircuts for kids
Free Haircuts for Kids are being offered by licensed Odessa/Midland licensed barbers/hairstyles from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, 2633 Conover Ave. Free backpacks will be given away while supplies last.
