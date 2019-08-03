Free haircuts for kids

081318_Haircuts

10-year-old Jorian Gonzales get his hair cut by student barber Jim Mendez. Volunteers at the Holy Redeemer Church held a free haircut day to help parents get their children ready for school. In addition to the free hair cuts, the church also donated 200 backpacks and school supplies. Twenty two barbers and hair stylists gave 200 free haircuts Monday, August 13, 2018.