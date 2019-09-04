Sewell Ford donation postponed, special ceremonies planned for football games

Tonight and Friday night, the district will host football games at Ratliff Stadium and both will include special remembrances for the tragedy of last Saturday.

Thursday night at 7 p.m., Permian High School will play El Paso Franklin. Both cities have been hurt by violence in the past month and the students are planning a banner exchange before the game, while the PHS band has something special in mind for its halftime performance.

On Friday night, Odessa High School plays Jefferson County, Mississippi, with a special tribute during the pre-game ceremony.

ECISD, the Samaritan Counseling Center and Rays of Hope will have crisis resources available to all fans who might want help in dealing with this week’s events.