  • September 4, 2019

Sewell Ford donation postponed, special ceremonies planned for football games - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Sewell Ford donation postponed, special ceremonies planned for football games

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> ECISD

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:11 pm

Sewell Ford donation postponed, special ceremonies planned for football games oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The special donation of a vehicle and two engines to the ECISD Career & Technical Education Department scheduled for today is postponed to a later date.

Tonight and Friday night, the district will host football games at Ratliff Stadium and both will include special remembrances for the tragedy of last Saturday.

Thursday night at 7 p.m., Permian High School will play El Paso Franklin. Both cities have been hurt by violence in the past month and the students are planning a banner exchange before the game, while the PHS band has something special in mind for its halftime performance.

On Friday night, Odessa High School plays Jefferson County, Mississippi, with a special tribute during the pre-game ceremony.

ECISD, the Samaritan Counseling Center and Rays of Hope will have crisis resources available to all fans who might want help in dealing with this week’s events.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:11 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
83°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]