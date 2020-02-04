  • February 4, 2020

Bond to present lecture

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 3:14 pm

Bond to present lecture Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center presents Linda Thorsen Bond for a special guest lecture Feb. 13 at the Valentine’s chocolate celebration. She will talk about writing historical novels and plays at the Fasken Learning Resource Center at 6 p.m. In addition to the lecture, “Finding the Turning Point: Based on a True Story,” there will be plenty of lovely chocolate creations, all free.

A former Midlander, Bond has written and produced 20 historical plays, including The Wedding of Sarah Brown Dorsey at Midland’s Brown-Dorsey House; The 1907 Wild West Show at the Scarborough Lineberry House in Midland and Roses for Santa Rita at the Petroleum Museum. The televised documentary Hot Time in the Old Town, based on her historical play in Colorado, won two national 2018 Telly Awards, a news release said.

Her 2018 historical novel, Saving the Oldest Town in Texas is about the scoundrel who robbed his own bank in 1903 and left his wife, his children and his mansion behind in Nacogdoches. Bond will talk about the turning point for the mayor and the town he abandoned and her favorite phrase, “based on a true story,” the release said.

For more information: Midland College, 432-685-4556.

