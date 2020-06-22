  • June 22, 2020

Driver in fatal crash identified - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Driver in fatal crash identified

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 22, 2020 5:19 pm

Driver in fatal crash identified Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred at 2:47 a.m. June 21 in the 4000 Block of West Highway 80 has been positively identified as Felipe DeJesus Leon-Molina, 33, of West Odessa.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.

On June 21 at approximately 2:47 a.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to West Highway 80 and West Loop 338 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a 2002 Ford F-150, being operated by an unknown subject, was traveling westbound in the 4000 block of West Highway 80, a news release said.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the F-150 veered off the roadway and struck the median before flipping upside down. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and there were no reports of any other injuries, the release said.

Alcohol was a possible factor and the investigation continues.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Monday, June 22, 2020 5:19 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
98°
Humidity: 22%
Winds: E at 13mph
Feels Like: 98°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 107°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 68°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]