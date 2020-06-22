Driver in fatal crash identified

The driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred at 2:47 a.m. June 21 in the 4000 Block of West Highway 80 has been positively identified as Felipe DeJesus Leon-Molina, 33, of West Odessa.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.

On June 21 at approximately 2:47 a.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to West Highway 80 and West Loop 338 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a 2002 Ford F-150, being operated by an unknown subject, was traveling westbound in the 4000 block of West Highway 80, a news release said.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the F-150 veered off the roadway and struck the median before flipping upside down. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and there were no reports of any other injuries, the release said.

Alcohol was a possible factor and the investigation continues.