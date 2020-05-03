From city boy to country doctor

For a man in such a complex profession, Dr. Timothy Benton’s origins and purposes are relatively simple.

The son of a Baptist minister who worked his way through seminary as a parking lot attendant, Benton was inspired to become a doctor by his pediatrician and his goal then was, and still is in a sense, to ride from call to call “in a horse and buggy on the prairie.”

His career has elevated him to a level far above Doc Adams on “Gunsmoke,” but he lives in a rural area, keeps horses and sends surrogates to patients in Andrews, Kermit, Fort Stockton, Alpine and Sweetwater, and he plans clinics in Pecos and Hobbs and Carlsbad, N.M.

Benton practices family medicine here and in Midland and is the associate dean for and professor of clinical affairs at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Medical School. He and his wife Nicol have a daughter.

“I grew up in the inner city of Oak Cliff in Dallas and was 9 or 10 when I told my dad I wanted to be a doctor,” said Benton, 53. “I looked up to my pediatrician, Dr. William B. Dean. He was a neat man.

“He had had polio and had a limp and a distinctive, caring personality. He was a leader, somebody you would trust.”

Benton took a biology degree at Dallas Baptist University while working as a plumber and warehouseman and doing catheter reviews at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

He graduated from the Tech med school in Lubbock and did his residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Tyler. His parents are Jim and Yvonne and he has a brother. There are no other medical people in his family.

Benton worked for six years for Covenant Health Systems in Plainview, then opened a clinic in Amarillo adjacent to the Tech Health Sciences Center there, which turned out very felicitously as he became friends with the family medicine chairman, Dr. Rodney Young.

“Rodney said, ‘Why don’t you join the faculty?’” he said. “‘You’d be good at this.’

“Dr. Steven Berk, dean of the school of medicine in Lubbock, called me on the golf course one day and said, ‘I want you go to Odessa and be chairman of family medicine there.

“When you get involved with the community, you’ll be fine.’”

Benton was the director of residents, or doctors who have graduated and are completing training in their specialties, in Amarillo from 2008-12 and here from 2012-18. He has chaired the family and community medicine department here since 2012.

He has taken a lead role with Ector County officials and the county health department to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, noting, “In a disaster like this, you really need the community.

“We saw it with the mass shooting. That was a horrible event on one day. Now we’re dealing with a potentially horrible event that is months-long and again it’s reinforcing how we need to come together as a community.

“It takes multiple resources and we have to support one another: political leaders, health care folks and people from varying backgrounds. It takes all of us to fight this battle.

“It has shown me that it’s vitally important to communicate and have common goals and a unity of vision.”

Benton’s low-cost clinics are at 701 W. Fifth St. here and 301 N. Ave. N in Midland, and he has pioneered a “VIP Pass” program for ECISD students to get prompt attention.

He also has an “executive medicine” program in which wealthy people get thorough examinations in a short period of time.

“Serving people was modeled in my home and I saw that as a purpose for me,” he said. “We lived a simple life and were always welcoming. My goal is to serve people from any background and meet them where they are.”

Benton said the telemedicine options that are being offered during the pandemic will be continued after it abates, including the rural clinics, VIP passes, services to the state prisons at Fort Stockton and psychiatry and endocrinology practices. “We had already been thinking along those lines and I think that will be the game of the future,” he said.

“The pandemic has forced us to work through some of the kinks of it.”

Odessan Sondra Eoff said Benton “is a salt-of-the-earth kind of guy who truly embodies the West Texas spirit.

He has been our physician for several years and we are impressed with him,” Eoff said. “He is always trying to improve access to health care in the Permian Basin and we’re lucky to have him here.”

Midland oilman Arlen Edgar said the Bentons are fellow parishioners at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland. “The family has hosted horse-riding outings for the church’s youth,” Edgar said.

“Dr. Benton has a warm and friendly personality and he has the ability to discuss medical matters with laypersons without talking down to them.”

Edgar reported acting as a go-between for Benton to get backing for his rural health initiatives from the Permian Strategic Partnership and another Midland foundation.

“He has a folksy, rural-oriented approach that many doctors do not have, probably due to his graduation from the Texas Tech medical school, his choice of country living and an empathy for residents in rural areas who may have limited access to medical treatment,” Edgar said.

The Bentons relax by riding and taking care of their horses and two others that they are boarding. “I have always been an outdoor guy, fishing and hunting,” he said.

“My horses are friends who are always willing to serve. A horse is 1,200 pounds of muscle and there is no way I have the power to tell that horse what to do. But because we develop a partnership, he has the willingness to do what I ask.”