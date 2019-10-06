  • October 6, 2019

Humane Society of Odessa launches media blitz

Humane Society of Odessa launches media blitz

Nonprofit looks to raise funds for costs

Posted: Sunday, October 6, 2019 3:30 am

By Nathaniel Miller

Board members of the Humane Society of Odessa know fundraising can be “ruff,” but they are trying their best to make their mission noticeable to the public in order to continue their day-to-day operations.

Launching a new advertising campaign, the nonprofit organization is hoping to raise funds to cover their costs. The new advertisements, President of the Humane Society board DeAnn Wilson said, will be played on local television stations, and on social media. Mailouts are also scheduled to go out in November.

“We have a goal of $120,000, that’s just to keep operating for a year,” Wilson said. “It’ll be a six-month campaign.”

Part of the new campaign launched Tuesday with a website called “Petflix,” a play off of the streaming service “Netflix,” and informs would-be donors how their money is used by the shelter. Donations, Wilson said, help cover not just utilities, but food, medical care, and helping the shelter stay a no-kill shelter.

On the website, donors can give a one-time gift, or be asked to sign up for a monthly subscription at $19.99 a month. The campaign is asking residents to “Be a Pet Hero.”

Wilson said the shelter is the only no-kill in Ector County, and donations fully fund the shelter. While she could not give a number on how many animals have been through the shelter for the year, she said staff members took in almost 100 dogs in September.

“That’s an unusually large amount,” she said. “And that is big money.”

Animals brought into the shelter are sent to local vets to get vaccinated, are fed, and get monthly treatments for ticks and fleas. Money raised is also used to help pay staff.

If an animal is adopted and sent out of state, the Humane Society will also pay for their health certificates, board treasurer Marla Bryant said. Those alone cost about $110 each.

“We’re not asking a lot,” Bryant said. “If everyone in town gave us a dollar, that would be great.”

Bryant said people also associate the Humane Society with Odessa Animal Control, when the two are separate entities. However, Bryant added the two organizations do try to work together regarding the well-being of animals.

Bryant asked residents to help give whatever they can to keep their operations going. “It’s a struggle monthly to keep the doors open and to keep us going,” she said.

