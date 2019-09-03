  • September 3, 2019

T-shirt proceeds to be donated to families of those killed in Odessa shooting - Odessa American: Local News

T-shirt proceeds to be donated to families of those killed in Odessa shooting

  REACHING OUT

    Santiago Salomon designed a t-shirt that has an outline of Texas with a red heart where Odessa is located and the words “West Texas Strong” underneath.

Posted: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 4:24 pm

T-shirt proceeds to be donated to families of those killed in Odessa shooting By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

After Saturday’s mass shooting that killed seven people and injured 25 others, Odessan Cindy Salomon asked her husband, Santiago, to put together a simple, yet powerful design.

Santiago whipped up a design that featured an outline of Texas with a red heart where Odessa is located and the words “West Texas Strong” underneath.

The husband and wife duo opened Stone Tower Grafix about eight years ago and wanted to give back to the community where they spent a majority of their lives and raised their three children.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the families of those killed in the shooting.

“No amount of money will ever suffice somebody’s loss,” Santiago Salomon said. “We know that. We understand that. We could either sit and watch and see everyone else suffer or try to help.

“If we have the ability to do something, it’s better to do something than to do nothing.”

The t-shirts can be ordered on Stone Tower Grafix’s website and reached through the Facebook page. All orders must be done online and the deadline is midnight Wednesday.

Cindy Salomon said as of Tuesday afternoon people have ordered nearly 600 t-shirts and those orders have come from all around the country.

Stone Tower Grafix was expecting to sell a couple hundred shirts, but it ballooned to multiple hundred within the first 24 hours. Santiago Salomon expects each of the families will receive more than $1,000 each.

“We have gotten amazing feedback,” Cindy Salomon said. “I just wanted our company to try to make a difference. It might not make a huge difference, but I wanted to do something.”

One unique aspect of Stone Tower Grafix t-shirts is that each one will be manually pressed.

The business has two manual presses and Cindy Salomon expects to be working on those t-shirts Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s going to be a lot of work,” Cindy Salomon said. “We don’t have the fancy automated presses. We do it by hand.”

Two of Cindy and Santiago Salomon’s three children will help print the “West Texas Strong” orders.

Isaac Salomon, 20, and Kristen Salomon, 18, each said they were in shock when the shooting happened. They each feel fortunate that they can help members of what they explained as a kind community.

“If you can help victims and do something like this, you are all for it,” Isaac Salomon said. “It’s something you have to do.”

Kristen Salomon added: “If you have the platform and you have the ability to do it, then by all means you should do it. It’s important to give back to the community. We grew up here and we haven’t faced anything like this, but once you have the opportunity to give back, you should take that opportunity.”

Stone Tower Grafix transitioned from a two-car garage to its space at 2317 Field St Suite D about three months ago. Cindy Salomon who was previously a teacher at Blackshear Elementary said was a little nerve-racking moving into the space, but she’s happy it happened.

Santiago Salomon still works his full-time job at 3N Oilfield Services in addition to owning Stone Tower Grafix. He said, many years ago, the printing company quickly turned into a full-time job when he was working as a nuclear medicine supervisor at Midland Memorial Hospital.

“We never advertised when were in the garage,” Santiago Salomon said. “We started as a hobby, but we kept growing and people would refer other people. Eventually, it turned into a full-time job at night.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

