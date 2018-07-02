Odessa Grandview Lions Club holding 50th anniversary celebration

The Odessa Grandview Lions Club is holding its golden anniversary celebration.

The organization will be celebrating its 50th year with a dinner and officer installation in Odessa on July 7.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Tickets are $15 and are available online through Eventbrite, or by phone.

“We’re ecstatic,” organization president-elect Maria Ecklund said this week. “Very few clubs have been around for that long.”

The Odessa Grandview Lions Club was chartered in 1968.

In recent years, the club has raised money to provide eyeglasses for those in need, put together donations for St. John’s Food Pantry in Odessa, and partnered with the local Kiwanis Club and its shopping spree for school clothes for local youth in need, all while working to send area kids to the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville annually.

The club also organizes cleanup days and helps bring together blankets, lotions and other items needed in area retirement homes. It raises money annually with its Dinner in the Dark event, as part of Blindness Awareness Month in October.

The 50th anniversary dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. July 7 in Angle Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Odessa. The organization plans to install new officers, while sharing stories from the club’s long history.

“We’re going to give a little presentation as far as the history of the Odessa Grandview Lions Club,” Ecklund said.

“We’re trying to recruit, and have the community find out about our club, what it is that we do, in hopes of getting some new members.”

Tickets can be purchased by searching for the event on Eventbrite.com, or by calling Kelly Koepp at 432-770-5930.

For more information on the club, those interested can connect with the club on Facebook at Facebook.com/OdessaGrandviewLionsClub.