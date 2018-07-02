  • July 2, 2018

Odessa Grandview Lions Club holding 50th anniversary celebration - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Grandview Lions Club holding 50th anniversary celebration

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 1, 2018 1:15 am

Odessa Grandview Lions Club holding 50th anniversary celebration By Justin Lee jlee@oaoa.com 432-333-7773 Odessa American

The Odessa Grandview Lions Club is holding its golden anniversary celebration.

The organization will be celebrating its 50th year with a dinner and officer installation in Odessa on July 7.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Tickets are $15 and are available online through Eventbrite, or by phone.

 “We’re ecstatic,” organization president-elect Maria Ecklund said this week. “Very few clubs have been around for that long.”

The Odessa Grandview Lions Club was chartered in 1968.

In recent years, the club has raised money to provide eyeglasses for those in need, put together donations for St. John’s Food Pantry in Odessa, and partnered with the local Kiwanis Club and its shopping spree for school clothes for local youth in need, all while working to send area kids to the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville annually.

The club also organizes cleanup days and helps bring together blankets, lotions and other items needed in area retirement homes. It raises money annually with its Dinner in the Dark event, as part of Blindness Awareness Month in October.

The 50th anniversary dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. July 7 in Angle Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Odessa. The organization plans to install new officers, while sharing stories from the club’s long history.

“We’re going to give a little presentation as far as the history of the Odessa Grandview Lions Club,” Ecklund said.

“We’re trying to recruit, and have the community find out about our club, what it is that we do, in hopes of getting some new members.”

Tickets can be purchased by searching for the event on Eventbrite.com, or by calling Kelly Koepp at 432-770-5930.

For more information on the club, those interested can connect with the club on Facebook at Facebook.com/OdessaGrandviewLionsClub.

>> Follow Justin Lee on Twitter @OAJustinLee

Posted in on Sunday, July 1, 2018 1:15 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
91°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2018, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]