  • March 6, 2020

Musical celebrates Carole King

  • Celebrating a Legend

    Courtesy Photo

    Award winning musical Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is coming to the Permian Basin and celebrates the life of Carole King.

If You Go
  • What: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. March 24.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $57 to $97 at wagnernoel.com
Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 3:30 am

Musical celebrates Carole King

A Tony and Grammy Award winning musical that was celebrated on Broadway is coming to the Permian Basin and it celebrates the life and lyrics of Carole King.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Entertainment Weekly called the musical “a slick and joyous celebration of female empowerment.”

The musical details the life of the legendary songwriter before she became famous. Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah.

Press materials detail that she fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll.

When her personal life began to crack she managed to find her true voice. The show tells the story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she made more than music. The show features an array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song. Beautiful has a book by Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony Awards and the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. It currently plays to sold out crowds at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Broadway.

This show is part of Broadway in the Basin.

What else is coming from Broadway in the Basin:

  • Rain: Abbey Road at 7:30 p.m. April 29.
  • Waitress at 7:30 p.m. June 11.

