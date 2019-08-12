Harmony earns superior FIRST ratings

All seven Harmony Public Schools districts statewide received “Superior” ratings from the Texas Education Agency in its preliminary FIRST Accountability Rankings.

Created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

Using data from the 2017-18 school year, the FIRST ratings are calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor, a news release said.

Five Harmony Public Schools districts, including those serving families in the communities of Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Laredo, Brownsville, Katy, Sugar Land, Cypress, Bryan and Beaumont, received a “Perfect 100” score.

Harmony’s El Paso District, which also serves students in Lubbock and Odessa, scored a 98 on the FIRST ratings, while Harmony’s district serving Austin, Pflugerville and Cedar Park scored a 96.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide charter public school system offering a free, nationally-recognized curriculum focused on STEM and character education to Texas students in grades prekindergarten through 12.