Quick Hits Jan. 17, 2020

Michael Jackson Tribute

Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Michael Jackson Tribute from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Carousel Stage.

Hospitality training

Discover Odessa has scheduled free hospitality training for the community from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the White-Pool House, 112 E. Murphy St.

Learn how to be "Texas Friendly" with Melissa Hagins. Space is limited. RSVP is required.

To RSVP, call 333-7871 or email carmen@discoverodessa.org.

Lecture Series

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “Text and Technology,” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The lecture will be led by the Rev. Joe Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian Church, on how new technologies in the Western world impacted the production of religious texts and shaped the religious communities to which they belong.

Admission is free.

Young Artists Competition

Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area.

Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College.

The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres.

Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11.

Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced.

Go online to apply.

