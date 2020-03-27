MOSC cancels spring concerts

The COVID-19 crisis has forced the cancellation of the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s spring concerts.

In a news releases, Executive Director Jeannette Kolokoff said the safety of both audiences and musicians is the most important issue to officials at the MOSC.

“I sincerely wish everyone peace and wellness as we confront the many challenges posed by COVID-19 in our community and worldwide. This pandemic has forced venues across the globe to make difficult decisions regarding events and the gathering of fans. The safety of our audience, musicians, staff and community is of highest important to us,” she said via news release.

She said all remaining Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale spring concerts with the exception of the Chorale concert that has been rescheduled for Oct. 17 are cancelled.

“After working intensively with the staff at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, our 70+ musicians and guest artists, we found it too difficult to reschedule these events. Though not one musician has asked to be paid, we will pay them for the cancelled concerts to help them through these difficult times,” Kolokoff said.

Current ticket holders will receive an email from the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center with instructions and two options for their tickets.

“Despite this crisis our mission to enhance the quality of life in West Texas through professional music performances and music education continues. From the bottom of our hearts we wish our patrons and community stay well, so that we may share the gift of music together again next season, which will be announced next month and scheduled to begin Sept. 12.”

The two options for ticketholders are to gift the tickets back to the orchestra. Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and due to the major financial impact of concert cancellations patrons are asked to consider this option as it will greatly help MOSC through this crisis, the release detailed.

The second option will be to request a refund. April 10 is the deadline to respond to the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center email with the preferred ticket option.