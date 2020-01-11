  • January 11, 2020

Free wellness event

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 1:15 am

Odessa American

Walmart is offering free health wellness services and resources from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Odessa and Midland stores.

Services include: low-cost flu shots, immunizations, free cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision screenings, giveaways and wellness demos.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 11, 2020 1:15 am.

