Jae C. Hong
Walmart
FILE - In this May 9, 2013 file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Wal-Mart store in La Habra, Calif. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is embracing a disciplined approach to expansion as it responds to a challenging global economy and increasing consumer demands for more convenience. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 1:15 am
Free wellness event
Odessa American
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Walmart is offering free health wellness services and resources from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Odessa and Midland stores.
Services include: low-cost flu shots, immunizations, free cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision screenings, giveaways and wellness demos.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.
Posted in
Local News,
Health
on
Saturday, January 11, 2020 1:15 am.
| Tags:
Walmart,
Free,
Wellness Services,
Midland,
Odessa,
Flu Shots,
Immunizations