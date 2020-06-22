  • June 22, 2020

Archway Properties developing turnkey build-to-suit for TEAM Inc.’s Permian Basin expansion

Posted: Monday, June 22, 2020 2:56 pm

HOUSTON Archway Properties is breaking ground on a 28,222-square-foot turnkey build-to-suit for TEAM Inc., an integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions company seeking to establish a brick-and-mortar presence in the Permian Basin’s petroleum-rich fields of West Texas.

The Houston-based developer and TEAM have signed a long-term lease for the project, which will deliver in early December. The office/warehouse will be developed at 196 Allen Brown Road on a 5.2-acre tract in Leeco Industrial Park in Odessa.

TEAM, headquartered in Sugar Land, has locations in more than 20 countries. The Odessa facility will feature a 7,000-square foot office for the firm’s engineers and technicians plus 21,222 square feet of warehouse and light manufacturing space, which will be outfitted with a five-ton bridge crane and overhead coiling doors for drive-in access, a news release said.

“TEAM needed a facility in the Midland-Odessa area to service its pipeline integrity and maintenance customer base in the Permian Basin,” Ben Allen, an Archway Properties partner, said in the release.

Archway Properties has allowed for future expansion when the tenant is ready. The single-story office/warehouse and storage yard will encompass 3.5 of the available 5.2 acres, building in room to grow as needed. The site plan calls for 39 parking spaces and a truck staging lane looping around the building.

“TEAM’s core business at the Odessa facility will be somewhat resistant to fluctuations in the oil market because existing pipelines still have to be maintained regardless of production,” Allen said. “That built-in resiliency enables us to move forward with a BTS project for a new client despite present-day challenges.”

Joe R. Jones Construction Inc. of Weatherford is Archway’s general contractor for the Odessa project.

