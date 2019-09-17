Cups for a Cause set for Saturday

Check in at 7:30 a.m. and the races 5 and 10K races start at 9 a.m. The event is a partnership between Odessa Regional Medical Center and Pink the Basin, whose mission is to raise awareness of women’s health issues and foster educational and service initiatives that positively embrace women’s health, its site said.

Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in a carrier, the event website said. Proceeds benefit Pink the Basin Inc.

Hospitals such as Medical Center, Odessa Regional Medical Center, Permian Basin Regional Medical Center in Andrews and Reeves County hospital district apply for grants from Pink the Basin.

Each facility has a way to qualify for funding. Pink the Basin covers mammograms and breast cancer diagnostic screenings up to surgery, Executive Director for Pink the Basin Valerie Longoria said in a text message.

“This run serves as a solidarity for all, which brings us together as a community,” said Madison Tate, director of marketing and community relations at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

The event begins at Crossroads Church in Odessa and attracts more than 300 people annually, Tate said in an email.

Shelia Simmons and Tina Mobley are both on the Pink the Basin Board. Mobley is chief financial officer of Lone Star Instrumentation and Electric Corp. She has been there a little more than two years.

Simmons is marketing manager of Fasken Oil and Ranch.

Mobley was diagnosed with breast cancer October 2014 and went through chemotherapy and radiation. She joined the Pink the Basin board in January 2016.

Mobley said she found a lump in her breast during a monthly self-examination, although she had undergone a mammogram about six months before. She underwent chemotherapy, radiation.

She added that she is looking forward to Cups for a Cause and it’s always a joyous occasion.

“It’s a very special event for me. I was diagnosed in October of ‘14 with triple negative breast cancer and went through my chemo. I finished in about March of ‘15 and decided I was going to get in shape. I started a workout program and my husband and I started running, so I started radiation in July of ‘15 finished in August of ‘15 and the race was in September. We ran together,” Mobley said.

“That was kind of … like the end, you know the end of that journey. I don’t think I was quite prepared for how emotional it would be. It was kind of a finale for our journey. It’s a real special event for me. The cool thing is ORMC fronts all the cost all the expense for the event, so everything that’s raised through donors or through participant fees, all of that goes to Pink the Basin,” she added.

One of her big tasks for the race is guiding the University of Texas Permian Basin softball team as they set up the start and finish line and helping out however she can that day.

“I attend Crossroads Fellowship, so I’m kind of the liaison between the board and Crossroads. It’s always been there and the church has been awesome. Actually, they donate facility use and they’ve been willing to help us in any way. They provide our tables and our chairs and have a great staff who help us,” Mobley said.

She added that she was lucky with her breast cancer and didn’t have to go through a mastectomy because her tumor had shrunk significantly. She had a lumpectomy, however.

Mobley said she underwent chemotherapy and radiation at the West Texas Oncology and her surgery in Dallas.

“… God blessed me with it being all contained. It was early detection and I think with Pink the Basin, we provide women with the ability to have a mammogram, whether they can afford it or not. We help with not insured or underinsured, but not only that we try to educate and make women aware of how important it is to do a self-exam, to get a mammogram when you’re supposed to …,” Mobley said.

She added that the disease is treatable, especially if it’s caught early.

“… It’s a journey, but you can go on with life,” Mobley said.

Getting into shape, Mobley said, helped her get over the treatment. She added that she had a lot of support from family, friends and even complete strangers.

She said she has had support also from fellow breast cancer patients.

“I was lucky mine was just a journey. God took care of that, but I wouldn’t change having had it. I wouldn’t go back and not have it. It changed our family. It changed me. It allowed me to be in a position where I can understand what somebody’s going through and hopefully minister to them,” Mobley said.

She and her husband, Shannon, have two children.

Mobley noted that if she hadn’t done a self-exam, here’s no telling when she would have gone back for a mammogram “and it wouldn’t have been contained and it wouldn’t have been let’s do some chemo let’s cut it out, let’s do some radiation. I have friends who put it off and it wasn’t an easy journey.”

She added that she knew someone who passed away from breast cancer.

“If you catch it early, it’s so treatable. They have it down to a science on how to treat you so early detection’s huge,” Mobley said.

Simmons, a fellow breast cancer survivor, is in her first year on the Pink the Basin board.

“I wanted to be involved. I didn’t for the first several years after I was diagnosed. I kind of wanted to just ignore it. Then I kind of came to terms with it and I asked a coworker. I mentioned that I’d like to be on the Pink the Basin board and she happened to have a good friend on it at the time, so she contacted her friend and they got me on the board.”

Simmons said her experience on the board has been wonderful.

“What a bunch of amazing women are on that board and they’re all like-minded and have the same goals to help women. There are several representatives from area hospitals and it is Permian Basin-wide,” Simmons said.

“We have ladies that are employees at the various hospitals that offer the mammogram services that are the on board and they help promote our cause,” she added.

A mammogram is what caught Simmons’ cancer at Stage 1. She just recently celebrated five years of being cancer free this past April.

“I think about women who can’t afford to have a mammogram. There are no strings attached and 100 percent of the money stays in the Permian Basin; 100 percent,” Simmons said.

Simmons will be running in the 5K in Cups for a Cause. She has run half marathons, a marathon last year and was doing a triathlon at the end of June and had a bicycle wreck during the bicycle portion. Simmons said she hasn’t gotten back into the 10K realm yet.

“I’m a runner. Madison (Tate, director of marketing and communications at ORMC) has been amazing taking it on. It being my first year and I have never run the Cups for a Cause run, so I’m learning, as well. But it’s going to be a fun thing, I think. …,” Simmons said. “Hopefully, we’ll have good weather.”

Simmons noted the importance of mammograms.

“Mammograms are very important, and although they’re uncomfortable, they’re painless and they’re fast and they’re just a necessary thing that women need to do,” she said.

Simmons had a bilateral mastectomy. After that, she didn’t have to have mammograms. All her procedures were conducted in Midland.

She had biopsies done on both breasts.

“They came in and the radiologist said I’m off tomorrow, but if you can’t stay, right now and do this, I will come in tomorrow and do this because it needs to be done now. That scared me, so I said, ‘OK, let’s just do it.’ I went in there and what a great group of people there at the hospital in the radiology lab pulling those biopsies. I knew I had a problem when he kept trying to pull the tissue out with the needle and the needle kept bending,” Simmons said.

“Finally, he got a sample and I heard from Charliss Rodgers, who was the nurse navigator over there, and she’s also on the board. She called me and she said your biopsy came back clear. She called me back 30 minutes later said the doctor does not believe it. He wants you to go see a surgeon …,” Simmons said.

She went to another doctor who looked at the x-rays and all the labs and agreed it had to be further explored.

“She went in and did a surgical biopsy and came back that it was cancer stage one. I went back in and had a bilateral mastectomy on April 28, 2014,” Simmons said.

Simmons, who also had triple negative breast cancer, said chose a bilateral mastectomy because she didn’t want to undergo chemotherapy.

“When you make that election, it’s very overwhelming. The minute you make the election to do the mastectomy, your next step is to talk to the plastic surgeon before you can do anything else, before you can schedule surgery. All your ducks have to be in a row before they’ll start giving you dates, so I was just in doctors’ offices nonstop,” Simmons said.

She had nothing but praise for her team of women doctors in Midland.

“They held my hand, got me through so much of it. It was amazing. …,” Simmons said.

Simmons was off work for a month. Now Simmons sees her oncologist and her gynecologist every year.

“We have an annual managers retreat we take the end of May every year. The day we got back, I came to the office they said you have to come into the office. … I came into the office right after we got back and the whole company was in pink. They all had pink shirts on. It was amazing. This is my family. I’ve been here 30 years. They’ve been very supportive,” she said.

“You can’t get through something like that without support. I don’t care how strong you think you are. And if Pink the Basin can take away the agony, just one little piece of that stress, by paying for your mammogram what a wonderful gift. That’s just one less thing you have to think about. You’ve got too many other things you’ve got to decide right then,” Simmons added.

Together, Simmons and her husband Steve have three grown children and 12 grandchildren.

The Pink the Basin luncheon is set for Oct. 1 at the new Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. The featured speaker is Lori Allen, host of “Say Yes to the Dress.”