Mark Knox celebrates 60 years

When Mark Knox first visited Odessa, he never envisioned it as the place he would make his home, start a business and raise a family.

Back in December 1953, it was just a pit stop on the bus ride he was taking to Fort Bliss to be inducted into the Army. Now, Mark Knox Flowers is celebrating 60 years of doing business in Odessa.

But for Knox, his first view of the city did not make much of an impression.

“The sand was blowing, there weren’t any paved streets then,” Knox said. “It was the worst place I’d ever seen in my life. I never dreamed I’d be living here.

“That was just before Christmas. It was a terrible time to get drafted, just before Christmas. It was really a God-forsaken place as far as I could tell. I didn’t know how anybody could live in this place.”

Fate delivered Knox back to the Permian Basin following his service, after which he returned to college to earn a master’s degree.

“I was looking for a job in 1956,” Knox said. “The best job offer I had was teaching junior high art at Bowie Junior High School in Odessa, Texas.

“I took the job and came to Odessa. I was teaching school and working part-time in a flower shop here. I came out here and got the sand in my craw and never wanted to leave once I got here.”

Knox’s involvement in the floral business began during his undergraduate days at North Texas State.

“The story goes back to 1949 when I graduated from (Ponder) high school,” Knox said. “I had two older sisters in college, I was getting ready to go to college and a younger sister right behind me. My father told me that little country grocery store couldn’t make enough money to send all us kids to college. He said, ‘you’re going to have to find yourself a job.’

“So I did. I started working for a flower shop in Denton, Texas, all through college. Flowers had always been a big part of our life. My parents loved flowers and my mother grew potted plants. We always had a yard full of flowers.”

After four years teaching at Bowie and working in the flower shop, Knox took the plunge and went into business for himself.

“I finally decided if I was ever going to do anything for myself, I’d better get it done,” he said. “In 1960, I borrowed a little money and took a building on Dixie Street — 707 N. Dixie — and opened a flower shop.”

Mark Knox Flowers is now located at 1209 E. Eighth St. in Odessa.

Knox’s business and family grew together. In 1962, he married Jane Buttram, who taught homemaking at Odessa High. They raised four children and remained together for 57 years until her death last July.

“While I was running the flower shop, she was teaching school," Knox said. "It kept growing and growing and growing because we were working hard.

“I met her at North Texas and she didn’t remember me from Adam. She had been in New Mexico, but came back to Odessa."

Knox said his and Jane’s educational backgrounds were perfectly suited for the floral business.

“Floral arranging is something of an art itself,” he said. “It follows the same rules of composition and color design that we did in art school. It was a great background to become a commercial florist.

“Of course, in home economics, the design and home decor and all that kind of tied in to the same thing. But she was a great business person. She was wonderful. She was teaching at Odessa High School when she first came out here and was teaching some courses at Odessa College, too. When my business started growing, I said to her would she quit teaching and come to work for me because I needed some help. She did and we made a good pair. I was the floral designer and she was a really good businesswoman. She kept me on the right track.”

Knox said the Floral Industry has changed dramatically over the last 60 years.

“When I started in the business, we had carnations, gladiolas and roses,” he said. “That was about the end of the commercial florist flowers that we could buy and sell. We didn’t grow our own flowers commercially, of course. We bought flowers that were grown commercially and they came out of California then. Now, nothing comes out of California.

“We have flowers that come from all over the world now. It’s amazing the variety of flowers that we have to work with today. Things I had never heard of in my life, like protea. It grows in Australia and Africa. It’s a commercial flower now.”

A big part of the change, Knox said, was the proliferation of breeding programs that created new varieties.

“We have so many different ways to express ourselves now with flowers,” he said. “’Say it with flowers’ was a good slogan because it’s still a way we express ourselves. People send flowers when they’re happy and they send flowers when they’re sad. Flowers are a universal language that sticks to everyone no matter what the occasion.”

Looking back, Knox said, his business has done its part to add a splash of color to the West Texas landscape.

“As Odessa has grown, it’s become not so bleak anymore,” he said. “I’m sitting here looking out the window in my den and there are trees and flowers in my back yard. When I came to town, there weren’t any streets or houses in this area.

“I think that’s true, flowers have added a bit of color.”