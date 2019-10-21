Saving Working Lands workshop scheduled in November

The workshop title is Saving Working Lands: Preparing Landowners for Energy Development.

The event is part of the outreach efforts of the Respect Big Bend Coalition. Respect Big Bend is a collaboration between local landowners, community residents and leadership, scientists, industry, researchers, and conservationists formed to address energy development's impact in the greater Big Bend region of far West Texas, a news release said.

The workshop keynote address will be delivered by West Texas landowner Bobby McKnight, who is president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Other notable speakers and topics include:

>> James Cathey (Texas A&M), Land Trends in the Trans-Pecos.

>> Jon Paul Pierre (UT Austin), Projected Energy Development in the Trans-Pecos.

>> Joseph Fitzsimons (attorney), Mitigating the Impacts of Energy Development on Ranching and Wildlife Lands.

>> Jeff White (University Lands), Lessons Learned from Energy Development.

>> James Oliver (TALT), The Conservation Easement: A Voluntary Tool.

The release said the Big Bend region of Texas is experiencing unprecedented pressures on its natural resources. Population growth, habitat fragmentation, and invasive species coupled with frequent droughts make conservation and management of the natural resources especially challenging.

Most recently the region has been discovered as prime real estate for energy development. Bordering one of the most productive energy arenas in the world, (the Permian Basin), the geographic footprint of the energy sector has slowly worked its way into the area. Energy plays and associated infrastructure like Delaware Basin, Alpine High, and the Trans-Pecos Pipeline are recent activities in the region that have brought conflict and may impact the ecological integrity of Big Bend, the release said.

Along with BRI and TALT, other sponsors of the workshop include Capital Farm Credit, Dixon Water Foundation, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Grazing Land Coalition, Texas Wildlife Association, and the Respect Big Bend Coalition. Register for the workshop HERE.

The Respect Big Bend Coalition was launched by the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, and is sponsored in part by the Permian Basin Area Foundation and the Still Water Foundation. The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation is a Texas foundation that seeks innovative, sustainable solutions for human and environmental problems.

The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation works as an engine of change in Texas, supporting high-impact projects at the nexus of environmental protection, social equity and economic vibrancy.