  • April 3, 2020

Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River closes to all visitors - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River closes to all visitors

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 3, 2020 10:17 am

Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River closes to all visitors oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice from the National Park Service that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River will close to all visitors as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, a press release detailed. 

No entry will reportedly be allowed into the park, except to employees, residents, and other authorized persons. Through traffic will also be prohibited, as will travel on Terlingua Ranch Road within park boundaries. The closure will take place until further notice.

Along with the park closure, Brewster county has implemented a ‘stay at home’ order until April 7 with the possibility of an extension, the press release stated. County officials have also ordered all lodging, including hotels, motels, short term rentals, RV Parks and campgrounds closed until April 9. Bars are closed until further notice and restaurants are allowed delivery and to-go options only.

For the most up to date information regarding Brewster County and Big Bend National Park during this emergency situation, please go to visitbigbend.com/covid-19 or check our Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Posted in on Friday, April 3, 2020 10:17 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
42°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: NNE at 19mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 40°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 56°/Low 47°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 59°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]