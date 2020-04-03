Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River closes to all visitors

The Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend have received notice from the National Park Service that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Bend National Park and Rio Grande Wild and Scenic River will close to all visitors as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, a press release detailed.

No entry will reportedly be allowed into the park, except to employees, residents, and other authorized persons. Through traffic will also be prohibited, as will travel on Terlingua Ranch Road within park boundaries. The closure will take place until further notice.

Along with the park closure, Brewster county has implemented a ‘stay at home’ order until April 7 with the possibility of an extension, the press release stated. County officials have also ordered all lodging, including hotels, motels, short term rentals, RV Parks and campgrounds closed until April 9. Bars are closed until further notice and restaurants are allowed delivery and to-go options only.

For the most up to date information regarding Brewster County and Big Bend National Park during this emergency situation, please go to visitbigbend.com/covid-19 or check our Facebook page and Twitter feed.