  • April 28, 2020

H-E-B donates $15,000 to Odessa Family YMCA - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

H-E-B donates $15,000 to Odessa Family YMCA

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:43 pm

H-E-B donates $15,000 to Odessa Family YMCA oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

H-E-B donated $15,000 to the Odessa Family YMCA, which provides aid to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from H-E-B detailed.

The donation comes through the H-E-B Tournament of Champions. It will help with the operational cost of the YMCA’s 24-Hour Essential Worker Childcare Program at the Joe Pinner Learning Center.

In return, the Odessa Family YMCA will be giving a discount to H-E-B employees who enroll in this program, the press release stated.

“We are very thankful for this donation from HEB,” Odessa Family YMCA CEO/President Crissy Medina stated in a press release. “With this gift, we are going to be able to give back to those who are fighting this pandemic on the front line. We are forever grateful for their sacrifices.”

To learn about the program and how to apply for financial assistance, go to www.OdessaYMCA.org or call the Joe Pinner Learning Center at 432-334-7971.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 4:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
96°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: WNW at 12mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 60°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 82°/Low 56°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 92°/Low 63°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]