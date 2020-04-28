H-E-B donates $15,000 to Odessa Family YMCA

The donation comes through the H-E-B Tournament of Champions. It will help with the operational cost of the YMCA’s 24-Hour Essential Worker Childcare Program at the Joe Pinner Learning Center.

In return, the Odessa Family YMCA will be giving a discount to H-E-B employees who enroll in this program, the press release stated.

“We are very thankful for this donation from HEB,” Odessa Family YMCA CEO/President Crissy Medina stated in a press release. “With this gift, we are going to be able to give back to those who are fighting this pandemic on the front line. We are forever grateful for their sacrifices.”

To learn about the program and how to apply for financial assistance, go to www.OdessaYMCA.org or call the Joe Pinner Learning Center at 432-334-7971.