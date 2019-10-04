2 dead after collision on Loop 338

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information about a fatal collision that involved two vehicles and a family of six in south Odessa.

The reported collision happened at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday two miles south of Odessa on Loop 338, the DPS release detailed.

Lara Lorenzo, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was reportedly driving a 2012 Dodge 2500 pickup southeast on Loop 338, while Lorena Lujan-Madrid, 33, of Odessa was driving a 2009 GMC Yukon northwest on Loop 338. The five passengers in the Yukon were 34-year-old Jesus Vasquez, 14-year-old Brianna Vasquez-Lujan, 11-year-old Aitza Vasquez-Lujan, 3-year-old Noheli Vasquez-Lujan and 6-year-old Brissa Vasquez-Lujan.

The Dodge pickup drove into the northwest lane and collided with the Yukon, the release stated.

Jesus Vasquez and Brianna Vasquez-Lujan were reportedly pronounced dead by the Ector County Medical Examiner at the scene.

Lorena Lujan-Madrid, Aitza Vasquez-Lujan, Noheli Vasquez-Lujan and Brissa Vasquez-Lujan were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries, the release stated. Lorenzo was transported to Medical Center Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

All seven people involved in the fatal collision were either wearing a seatbelt and Noheli Vasquez-Lujan was in a child safety seat.