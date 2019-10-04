  • October 4, 2019

2 dead after collision on Loop 338 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

2 dead after collision on Loop 338

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 4:15 pm

2 dead after collision on Loop 338 Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information about a fatal collision that involved two vehicles and a family of six in south Odessa.

The reported collision happened at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday two miles south of Odessa on Loop 338, the DPS release detailed.

Lara Lorenzo, 32, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was reportedly driving a 2012 Dodge 2500 pickup southeast on Loop 338, while Lorena Lujan-Madrid, 33, of Odessa was driving a 2009 GMC Yukon northwest on Loop 338. The five passengers in the Yukon were 34-year-old Jesus Vasquez, 14-year-old Brianna Vasquez-Lujan, 11-year-old Aitza Vasquez-Lujan, 3-year-old Noheli Vasquez-Lujan and 6-year-old Brissa Vasquez-Lujan.

The Dodge pickup drove into the northwest lane and collided with the Yukon, the release stated.

Jesus Vasquez and Brianna Vasquez-Lujan were reportedly pronounced dead by the Ector County Medical Examiner at the scene.

Lorena Lujan-Madrid, Aitza Vasquez-Lujan, Noheli Vasquez-Lujan and Brissa Vasquez-Lujan were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries, the release stated. Lorenzo was transported to Medical Center Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

All seven people involved in the fatal collision were either wearing a seatbelt and Noheli Vasquez-Lujan was in a child safety seat.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, October 4, 2019 4:15 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 65°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 66°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 91°/Low 55°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]