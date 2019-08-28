  • August 28, 2019

MCH receives chest pain award; cardiac rehab certification

MCH receives chest pain award; cardiac rehab certification

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 6:15 am

Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2019.

Medical Center Hospital is one of 86 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Medical Center Hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that MCH has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association’s clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for four consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others, a news release said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, the release said.

“As a Cardiac and Diabetes Service line at MCHS, our team strives to provide the highest quality patient care for all communities served,” Rene Rodriguez, MCHS divisional director of the Center for Heart Disease and Diabetes, stated in the release.

Additionally, Medical Center Health System’s Cardiovascular/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program achieved its certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

The AACVPR program certification is recognition of MCHS’ commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing the standards of care. To earn reaccreditation, the hospital’s program has to complete an application process that requires extensive documentation of practices.

As the only peer review accreditation process, the AACVPR program certification is designed to review individual programs for adherence to the highest standards of guidelines developed and published by a group of professional societies in the field.

The certification is valid for three years. AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices and have proven track records of high quality patient care, the release said.

