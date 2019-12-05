  • December 5, 2019

Quick Hit Dec. 6 - Odessa American

Quick Hit Dec. 6

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:43 pm

Quick Hit Dec. 6

Parade of Lights

Downtown Odessa and the City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department have scheduled Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The route will begin south on Andrews Highway from 23rd Street, West on Third Street to Medical Center Hospital parking lot.

Line-up begins at 3 p.m. in the Odessa College parking lot beside the Sports Center off University. All entries must be in the parade line-up by 6 p.m.

Parade award announcements will be sent to the Odessa American and will be formally presented at a January City Council meeting.

For entry fee/award/rules or more information, call 335-4682.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y23dlo5h

Posted in on Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:43 pm.

