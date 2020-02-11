  • February 11, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 11

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:30 am

Free senior tax assistance

Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

 

WOW luncheon

First Baptist Church, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled Woman Only Wednesday luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The menu includes ribs, chicken, sausage, potato salad, roll and dessert.

Cost is $8.

To sign up, text WOW to 432-271-4648.

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offers a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Job Fair

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a job fair for clinical and healthcare workers from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the East Campus lobby.

Interviews and offers will be made on-site. ORMC is looking to fill multiple clinical positions including (but not limited to): radiology director; lab services director; dietitian/NICU dietitian; surgical tech; radiology director; ER charge nurse; MRI lead tech; human resources generalist. Attendees will meet with clinical directors and hospital staff to learn about career opportunities at ORMC. Door prizes and refreshments will also be available.

For more information, call 582-8705.

Support Group

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is a community outreach of Hospice of Midland.

The center serves children and adolescents aged 4 to 18 years who have experienced a loss due to death, divorce, separation, incarceration, deployment, foster care or other painful transition.

All services are provided free of charge.

For more information, call 684-5437.

