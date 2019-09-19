  • September 19, 2019

Quick Hits Sept. 19

Posted: Thursday, September 19, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Sept. 19

Luncheon

A Hispanic medical professionals lunch has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 11:30 a.m. Friday at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8

 

Meeting

The Odessa Forum has scheduled a meeting with guest speaker State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., lunch is at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at noon.

Landgraf will be available to answer questions afterwards. Reservations are required for lunch $10.

To RSVP, call President Karen Howard-Winters at 212-2664 or email leewint@grandecom.net or Secretary Marcia Lamb at 325-264-2959 or email mkrichards3@gmail.com.

 

Furr Ball

The Midland Humane Coalition has scheduled the ninth annual Furr Ball from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Petroleum Club, 501 W. Wall St., Midland.

This year's theme is Monte Carlo Night.

There will be food, beverages, auctions, contests, live entertainment, dancing and games.

Tables and sponsorships are available.

ON THE NET

>> midlandhumane.org/furrball

 

Jump fundraiser

Altitude Trampoline Park, 5161 E. 42nd St, has scheduled Odessa Strong Fundraiser Jump from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Donations will be made directly to the Community Foundation Inc. All proceeds will go to the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy victims and families.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yxnsgus8

 

Basin Strong Fundraiser

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico will donate 100% of their profits to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. today.

The funds will go the victims and their families of the Aug. 31 mass shooting tragedy.

Texas Roadhouse local locations are at 4221 Grandview Ave., Odessa, and 4512 W. Loop 250 North, Midland.

Bubba’s 33 local locations are at 6153 E. Highway 191, Odessa, and 3315 W. Loop 250 North, Midland.

ON THE NET

>> texasroadhouse.com

 

Softball challenge

First Responders Softball Challenge benefiting the police and fire associations for Odessa and Midland Saturday at Security Bank Ballpark, Rock Hounds Stadium, 5514 Champions Drive, Midland.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Home run derby starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 general admission and children under age 3 are free.

 

Tournament benefit

Odessa Strong Flag Football Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday at Comanche Trails West Park, 900 S. County Road West.

The event will include 12 teams, going to be an all day event.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., benefiting the victims and families involved in the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy.

Food trucks will be on location.

To join or for more information, call 385-4421.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4t45ky6

