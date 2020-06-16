COVID-19 related death at MCH

Medical Center Hospital reported that a 72-year-old COVID-19 patient died at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was tested at a private facility on May 18 and was admitted to MCH on May 26 where he had been on a ventilator.

He was the seventh Ector County resident who died from COVID-19 complications.

The Ector County Health Department detailed Tuesday that since Monday, there have been 15 more confirmed positive cases in the county and 183 positive cases are active. While 275 cases have been confirmed, 83 cases are probable and 168 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus. A health department press release detailed that 167 cases are pending. The release also detailed that seven Focused Care at Odessa residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, one Deerings nursing home staff member has tested positive and one Sienna Nursing Home staff member has tested positive.

The Health Department detailed that a staff member from the Ector County Juvenile probation center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department reported they will be hiring staff members to work COVID-19 and will post applications on the county page by the end of the week.

MCH reported Tuesday that they’ve had 159 COVID-19 cases and 108 patients have pending test results. Fourteen COVID-19 patients are in the hospital and two were discharged in last 24 hours. One new patient is from Alpine and Five are from Focused Care at Odessa.

Two are in the critical care unit and neither are on ventilators, a press release detailed.

MCH also detailed that two MCHS employees tested positive for COVID-19. The first is a receptionist at the family Health Clinic on West University who last worked on June 11 which is when they started showing symptoms. The receptionist was behind a plexiglass shield and wearing a mask while at work. The second employee is a nurse who does not work on MCH’s COVID-19 floors. Their last day at work was June 11 which was two days before they started showing symptoms. The release detailed that the nurse was wearing a mask during shift.

MCH detailed that both cases are believed to be from community spread and all patients and employees who were in contact with the employees during the days leading up to their positive results are being notified.

After a Monday social media post went viral from a Twin Peaks Odessa employee, the Odessa restaurant reportedly temporarily closed for cleaning. The tweet detailed the management of the restaurant failed to inform employees and the public that multiple employees had tested positive for the virus, “yet they refuse to close to sanitize.”

Adriana Aranda whose post went viral said in a phone interview that one of her coworkers said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and suggested others should get tested in an employee group chat on Sunday.

“Once she told us that, several others…tested positive as well,” she said.

Aranda said she was on vacation when she received the message and said that, “not once did we hear from management. Not once did they text us all together to tell us that our employees have been testing positive.”

Aranda said she messaged her manager and asked what Twin Peaks Odessa would be doing and she learned that they would not be closing down. Aranda said that she did not want to return to work until the restaurant would close to clean because of her two children, one who has a lung problem. After the conversation with her manager, she said her hours were changed on the online scheduling database.

Aranda said that she thought she might be fired after her post went viral because of the changes to the scheduling app. Her post on Facebook has been shared more than 1,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon, while her initial tweet that turned into a thread of four was retweeted 188 times.

“If they didn’t fire (me),” she said, “I would have quit as well. If I were to go eat anywhere in Odessa or in Andrews and someone had tested positive and they didn’t announce it to the community that their employees had it, I would be upset because I have kids and yes we all take a risk when going out, but you need to communicate with everyone and let them know someone has tested positive.”

Aranda said she believed some coworkers have reached out to the health department.

CBS7 reported that Twin Peaks Odessa temporarily closed on Tuesday for cleaning and sanitization. The sign detailed that the restaurant would be reopening at 5 p.m., Tuesday for dinner.

Aranda said she didn’t think the restaurant would have closed at all if her post didn’t go viral.

“I just wanted the public to be aware of it because there’s much more people that are a higher risk than we could have been and they deserve to know that they are possibly in more danger of catching it there,” she said. She said she hoped that management would communicate more with employees after the post went viral.

After multiple phone call attempts, Twin Peaks Odessa could not be reached for comment. An email from Brandy Garcia, director of the health department detailed that Twin Peaks should have sent out their own press release when they found out they had positive staff members because it can take time for the health department to gather information on where a positive patient works and has been. The health department needs to get reports that a person is confirmed before the investigation begins, she detailed.

“I will get with the investigators and determine how many positives we have from Twin Peaks,” she wrote.

Ector County ISD officials learned Monday night that one of the Odessa High School athletes taking part in the school’s UIL strength and conditioning program tested positive for COVID-19.

That athlete is in quarantine, and will need a written release from a medical doctor when it is okay to return. The remaining players and coaches have been notified and are also taking all recommended precautions, a news release said.

For the safety of everyone involved in the program, all summer strength and conditioning work on the OHS campus is suspended for at least the next 14 days. Athletics Department officials are reviewing the existing systems to ensure guidelines are effective, and will make adjustments if necessary.

Per University Interscholastic League (UIL) allowance, OHS and Permian High School began summer strength and conditioning on June 8. The schools are using the health and safety guidelines established by the UIL and the Texas Education Agency. Those can be found on our ECISD Athletics Department web page: tinyurl.com/y2jfm65x.