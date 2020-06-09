Focused Care at Crane update

Fifteen Focused Care at Crane nursing home residents and 13 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, a Tuesday Focused Care press release detailed.

All staff are quarantined out of the building and, "The 15 positive residents are receiving care in isolation on site at Focused Care at Crane. Two are moving out of isolation today and another is moving off of isolation tomorrow. They have to be asymptomatic for three days before moving back to their regular routines," the release states.

Five of the residents are dialysis patients and are in quarantine because they go out of the building to receive dialysis so they have to quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Two Crane residents have pending test results and a Focused Care representative said via email that they were expecting results Thursday.