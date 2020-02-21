Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen to make Midland stop

Robert Earl Keen is known as a lot of things – musician, songwriter and storyteller.

But the 64-year-old Houston native has added another of many feathers in his hat: podcast host.

The idea of hosting a podcast came to Keen because he said it’s easy for a touring musician to become isolated in their own solar system and “spin out into the universe and never return.”

To help keep his feet planted on Earth, Keen started the “Americana Podcast,” where he interviews musicians affiliated with the Americana genre.

This allows Keen and his guests to talk about what Americana music is, while also giving him the chance to still be creative in the music business.

“I thought this would really, really be good as one of those trying-to-give-back (kind of) things,” Keen said in an email interview. “It came together because it felt there wasn’t a unified discussion taking place with the genre from the artist’s perspective.

A lot of people have seen me over the years and go ‘I don’t know what you are, but I like it.’ I think a lot of people out there really just aren’t hip to (Americana) at all … The more we talk about, define, and expand it, the more people will get onboard with it, (and) the stronger it becomes.”

There are no plans for Keen to go into podcasting full-time, as he still makes the rounds on the road to perform across the country.

West Texas fans will get a chance to see Keen during his scheduled stop Saturday, at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost between $29 and $54.

With more than 18 albums under his belt (and new music on the way, he said), concert goers never know what to expect at a show, as Keen said he writes his set list up to the day of the show.

Keen’s music spans decades, and has been covered by artists including George Strait, Joe Ely, and Keen’s close friend, Lyle Lovett.

“Having a big catalog and playing any number of songs means the shows are different every time,” he said. “No matter what.”

Keen has been inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Institute of Literature, and is a distinguished alumni with his alma mater, Texas A&M University in College Station.

“The Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame was especially great because I was inducted alongside Townes Van Zandt,” Keen said. “I think Townes’ songwriting is some of the most poetic there is. Poetic in a way that makes sense. His stuff just meshes like a watercolor, it’s beautiful and fantastic.”

Keen also tries to listen out for new artists, saying he currently has high praise for Tyler Childers, a Kentucky musician.

“I like his music and I like him as a person,” Keen said. “Sliced bread and free whiskey ain’t got nothing on Tyler Childers. However, in my humble opinion, all three go together like the sun, and moon, and stars.”