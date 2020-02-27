Lawn service platform expands to Odessa

Gene Caballero knows lawn work can be tedious and tiring.

In high school, Caballero said he did lawn services for gas money; for textbook money while in college; and continued working the trade during the summer months after college. From pulling weeds to cleaning up leaves, he said he’s done it all and knows homeowners can sometimes let lawn care fall to the wayside.

Then in 2012, Caballero helped launch GreenPal, a website that allows homeowners to ask for bids for local vendors to help take care of basic lawn services.

Set up in more than 45 states and in large metros, Caballero said the company is now available in Odessa.

“We launched in Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin and all those cities last year,” Caballero said. “You start seeing some smaller submarkets in that state gaining traction … and when that happens, we launch in that market.”

Caballero said the process for using the website is influenced by Uber and Airbnb, where homeowners can put in their address and local vendors — using Google Street and aerial views of the lawn — offer bids on projects. The homeowner then selects which vendor to work with.

When services are complete, the vendor then takes a picture and uploads their work and, once approved by the homeowner, the vendor receives their funds.

Services offered include mowing, leaf pickup, weed pulling and gutter cleaning, Caballero said. Local vendors on the website are all vetted and must have a valid bank account, Social Security number, and post work of commercial equipment.

“We try to give the homeowner as much information as possible,” Caballero said.

One of the main reasons for originally launching the website was sometimes the difficulty of people getting in contact with local vendors for lawn services.

Because some vendors can work all day, calling around and asking for quotes could sometimes go unanswered or have calls received later in the evening, Caballero said.

With people moving to getting things done online, Caballero said this allowed people to connect easier than before. And those looking to use the website can request bids at no cost to them.

“It’s totally free,” Caballero said. “You can get bids if you want. It’s not going to cost you anything. It’s totally free; there’s no obligation to pick a vendor.”