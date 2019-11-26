  • November 26, 2019

Couple gives Thanksgiving to all - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Couple gives Thanksgiving to all

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> What: Thanksgiving meal.

>> When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

>> Where: Curbside Bistro, 3816 Andrews Highway.

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:15 am

Couple gives Thanksgiving to all By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

For the last five years, chef Alejandro and Stephanie Barrientos have made serving a Thanksgiving meal their own personal project.

What began with a foodtruck has evolved since they opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant, Curbside Bistro, two years ago.

“We started doing this when we were a foodtruck and we’ve gradually upgraded,” Alejandro said. “When we started, me and my wife were just going to buy everything ourselves. We didn’t want any help. The community was the one that reached out.”

And that outreach has been tremendous, Stephanie said.

“We have a lot of people who have donated money and they donate food, as well,” she said. “People bring in stuff and we’re more than happy to pass it out to everyone.”

Curbside Bistro, located at 3816 Andrews Highway, will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to all comers, Stephanie said.

“We’re open to the public for everyone,” she said. “Absolutely anyone is welcome to come. We just have people sit down and we serve them. We want them to feel like they’re special.”

Stephanie said the goal of the project is to provide a good meal and welcoming atmosphere for those who can’t be with family for the holiday.

“We give our Thanksgiving meals to everyone, the police department, the sheriff’s department,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to be alone. We don’t want anyone to not eat. There’s no reason people should be hungry. There’s food everywhere.

“It breaks my heart that people are alone. We’re just extending our welcome to our home so they can feel comfortable and have a warm meal for free.”

Alejandro, who describes Curbside Bistro’s cuisine as “gourmet comfort food,” said contributions from families, friends and customers only adds to the meal.

“We’ve had families that wanted to donate sides,” he said. “They’d come in and say, ‘This was my grandma’s favorite sweet potato casserole. I made a double batch and I’m bringing it to you.’

“We’ve had people who have helped us serve every year. It’s just so crazy to see what it has become from its grass-roots start. People make it part of their tradition.”

Stephanie said the project just keeps getting bigger from one year to the next.

“It just gets better each year,” she said. “We try to put out our best each year. We just try to do it bigger and better every year. We try to be as efficient as we can.

“The day before, my husband stays here all day with some friends smoking the turkeys. People donate a lot of stuff, the Odessa Meat Co., friends and customers.”

Once all the prep work is done, Stephanie said, the event itself becomes quite festive.

“Everyone’s welcome,” she said. “We’re excited and we’re ready to cook for them and we can’t wait to see them.”

Posted in on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:15 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
67°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: W at 22mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 35°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 45°/Low 38°
Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 57°/Low 49°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]