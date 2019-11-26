Couple gives Thanksgiving to all

For the last five years, chef Alejandro and Stephanie Barrientos have made serving a Thanksgiving meal their own personal project.

What began with a foodtruck has evolved since they opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant, Curbside Bistro, two years ago.

“We started doing this when we were a foodtruck and we’ve gradually upgraded,” Alejandro said. “When we started, me and my wife were just going to buy everything ourselves. We didn’t want any help. The community was the one that reached out.”

And that outreach has been tremendous, Stephanie said.

“We have a lot of people who have donated money and they donate food, as well,” she said. “People bring in stuff and we’re more than happy to pass it out to everyone.”

Curbside Bistro, located at 3816 Andrews Highway, will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to all comers, Stephanie said.

“We’re open to the public for everyone,” she said. “Absolutely anyone is welcome to come. We just have people sit down and we serve them. We want them to feel like they’re special.”

Stephanie said the goal of the project is to provide a good meal and welcoming atmosphere for those who can’t be with family for the holiday.

“We give our Thanksgiving meals to everyone, the police department, the sheriff’s department,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to be alone. We don’t want anyone to not eat. There’s no reason people should be hungry. There’s food everywhere.

“It breaks my heart that people are alone. We’re just extending our welcome to our home so they can feel comfortable and have a warm meal for free.”

Alejandro, who describes Curbside Bistro’s cuisine as “gourmet comfort food,” said contributions from families, friends and customers only adds to the meal.

“We’ve had families that wanted to donate sides,” he said. “They’d come in and say, ‘This was my grandma’s favorite sweet potato casserole. I made a double batch and I’m bringing it to you.’

“We’ve had people who have helped us serve every year. It’s just so crazy to see what it has become from its grass-roots start. People make it part of their tradition.”

Stephanie said the project just keeps getting bigger from one year to the next.

“It just gets better each year,” she said. “We try to put out our best each year. We just try to do it bigger and better every year. We try to be as efficient as we can.

“The day before, my husband stays here all day with some friends smoking the turkeys. People donate a lot of stuff, the Odessa Meat Co., friends and customers.”

Once all the prep work is done, Stephanie said, the event itself becomes quite festive.

“Everyone’s welcome,” she said. “We’re excited and we’re ready to cook for them and we can’t wait to see them.”