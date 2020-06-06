OCT rally ends peacefully

Around 150 people attended a Second Amendment rally Saturday afternoon at Big Daddy Zane’s in West Odessa.

The event sponsored by Open Carry Texas, a gun rights group, was in response to arrests of six men with the Freedom Initiative of Texas in early May.

The six men arrested by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office had loaded “AR-15 type weapons” and were charged with possessing firearms at a place where weapons are prohibited, which is a felony. The group of men who were at the time members of Open Texas (but after a falling out with the group, created their own named Freedom Initiative of Texas), an armed group that traveled around the state trying to help reopen the doors of businesses that Gov. Abbott deemed “non-essential.”

Gabrielle Ellison, 47, the owner of the bar was also arrested that day.

The protest brought dozens of armed people who were carrying the same types of weapons that those arrested were.

Open Carry Texas Vice President David Amad spoke on the arrests in early May at the rally during a media interview.

“The Sheriff claimed that they were here to intimidate law enforcement. They were here to deter illegal action by law enforcement and there’s a difference,” he said adding that the arrests were unconstitutional.

“Enforce the law and respect people’s constitutional rights. They’re not optional. We have ‘em and they are inalienable and you can’t take ‘em away from us.”

After about an hour at the bar, members of the protest stood on the back of a pick-up and spoke into a megaphone.

During an interview Ellison said that if her charges for defying the governor’s order have been dropped, she wasn’t aware of it and that the charges seemed to be in limbo awaiting a response from the District Attorney.

She added that she has filed lawsuits against the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission as well as the Supreme Court regarding the arrests made at her bar. She said a lot has changed since those were arrested earlier in May.

“We love our sheriff’s department. We just want honesty, to be on the same page, to not be thrown in jail,” she pointed out some of the protesters on her property.

“I really appreciate these guys,” she said.

Multiple groups attended the rally including Open Carry Texas, Texas Freedom Force and Freedom Initiative Texas (FIT)

Philip Archibald, 29, who was not arrested earlier in May, stood unarmed with his dog Zeus during the rally along with others in FIT.

Archibald said that his group had been in Dallas during the Black Lives Matter march where he said he witnessed a lot of police brutality against black people. He also said that a lot of armed groups get labeled as, “white supremacist,” but that FIT had attended those marches with the intent to keep Black Lives Matter Marchers safe. He said that members of his group arrested by ECSO earlier in May don’t know much about the status of their charges and that some of their guns are still in ECSO.

Archibald also said in a previous Facebook Live that his views don’t align with many other groups and that his views no longer align with President Trump while others attending the rally had Trump 2020 apparel and flags.

Former Texas 11th District Congressional candidate Casey Gray, who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for congress this year, spoke about running for sheriff at the rally and like many others attending said that Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis was a, “tyrant.”

Griffis is unopposed in November for his second term as Ector County sheriff.

After the rally at Big Daddy Zane’s, protesters drove to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center parking lot where some shook hands with law enforcement and open carried to take a group photo.