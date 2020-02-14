Traffic update in Odessa

The City of Odessa reports that drivers should expect a change to the current traffic pattern on Tuesday on University Boulevard.

The City reports that after the construction of the north half of the roadway between Andrews Highway and Maple Avenue that construction will begin on the south half.

Traffic will then be diverted to the north half of the roadway so that construction can continue on the south half of University. This phase of construction is expected to last about six months.

The report details that this traffic pattern change is weather dependent and roadway striping needs to be completed for this transition to happen. The City urges drivers to use caution in this changing work zone.