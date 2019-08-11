‘Fixer’ wants to make a difference

Medical Center Health System’s newly appointed CEO and president is a self-described fixer who is set on making a difference at Medical Center Hospital.

Stepping away from his role as the CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews was not an easy decision for Russell Tippin who has a family history with the hospital that spans across generations.

Tippin’s family moved from Matador where his father worked as the only local health care provider for about 100 miles prior to settling down in Andrews in 1985. Both of his parents took on jobs at PRMC, his father a nurse practitioner and his mother the director of health information management.

“To go back even further than that, my (maternal) grandfather was a hospital administrator in several of these small towns in West Texas,” Tippin said. “Health care just kind of trickles through my family.”

Health care management became Tippin’s specialty.

He served as the CEO at Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton from 2000 to 2010, and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2010 with an emphasis in health care administration.

He has remained in his current position at PRMC for nearly a decade.

Tippin was chosen by the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals as their 2019 Gordon Russell Merit Award recipient for outstanding achievement and dedication to his job and community. He was also named one of the ‘60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know’ by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Tippin will begin his new role in Odessa by Sept. 9. MCHS Chief Financial Officer Robert Abernethy has served as interim chief executive officer since June 14 following Rick Napper’s retirement effective that same day.

The offer letter to Tippin stated his base salary would be $450,000, about $85,000 less than the base salary of Napper, with a $10,000 sign-on bonus and opportunities for annual performance and incentive bonuses of up to $50,000. Benefits will be consistent with those provided for all other executive level employees.

Napper’s short stay at Medical Center Hospital was fraught with blowups with board members that ended with longtime board President Mary Thompson being unseated by newcomer Wallace Dunn. He left months before his original retirement date with no real explanation as to why.

Board members often argued during meetings and on social meeting leading up to Napper’s exit.

Tippin steps into a board that has some issues – including name calling and a general sense of distrust. Despite all that, Ector County Hospital District 5 Board Member and MCH Board President Don Hallmark said the candidate pool had 60 people vying for the CEO position before finalists were chosen.

“No one was better across the board than what we had right in front of us,” he said. “I am excited for him to get started. He is a wonderful person I think he is going to do a fabulous job.”

Hallmark said Tippin will bring two important qualities: a local perspective and stability.

“I’m a person who is always on the go, I’m always moving and I’m always looking for the next situation to handle and Andrews is a great town, working for this hospital district is probably the best job in Texas...but I’m ready for the next step,” Tippin said. “I feel like I’m in the prime of my career and I think I bring something to the table that can help Medical Center go to the next level.”

Tippin said he is mentally preparing himself for what awaits him at MCH by wasting no time collecting information and studying up.

Tuesday evening after Ector County Hospital District board of directors unanimously approved his appointment, Tippin took note of the packed boardroom with standing room only. He said that turnout shows that people want to know what is going on and that the board needs to strengthen communication efforts between staff members and the public.

Tippin addressed the room once the announcement was made and stressed that communication would be emphasized under his leadership. He held a sign with his email printed on it and asked the community to reach out to him directly about praises and concerns. He had received more than 360 emails as of Thursday.

He desires all feedback and said he finds the community’s response encouraging.

“It’s made it easier to know what I’m walking away from and what I’m walking into,” Tippin said.

He plans on taking the data, opinions, ideas and information he receives and funneling those elements into a plan of attack.

Trust given by board members and employees was cited as his main driver of success at PRMC.

“You have to build trust with your staff and with your medical staff and that only comes with communicating with them,” he said. “In the past (at MCH) the relationship between staff and board and staff and the CEO has been rocky at best. Just bringing the community back online with trusting medical center and trusting the leadership of that hospital is a big deal.”

Tippin said he has experience with compromise on his current board and will transfer those skills to his new position. He acknowledged that his board’s perspective has been invaluable and he relies on their input as much as they do his.

“When we came out of our meetings, we had a united front and we did what we thought was best for our community,” he said. “Good, open and honest communication got us to a point where we were able to come out to the public, our taxpayers, our staff and our doctors and say here’s the plan we want to do.”

Reshaping the hospital’s culture, building trust, retaining staff and working toward designation as a level I trauma center are his general goals going forward.

“Do I think that that hospital has what it takes to be the shining star of West Texas,” Tippin said, “absolutely.”