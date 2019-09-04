Prayer vigil this weekend

In light of recent events, she has organized a prayer vigil and candlelight ceremony this weekend at the motorist rest stop along Highway 191 near the Midland and Ector county line, where a large cross structure stands about 40 feet tall.

Pastors from both cities will participate in the event scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday. The event is expected to last about an hour.

Edwards said she wanted to offer the community a space to fellowship and pray following the mass shooting in Odessa. A gunman killed 7 people and injured 25 others on Saturday and much of the community is still processing what took place.

Although Edwards was out of town visiting family when the shooting happened, she said it was a frightful event for many people.

“I want this to offer unity and healing for our community and just be a place where people can come and pause and reflect,” Edwards said. “Everyone is welcome. It’s all about the community coming together.”