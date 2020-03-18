Quick Hits March 18

COVID-19 cases

The Texas Health and Human Services website offers updated numbers on cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) confirmed cases in Texas. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday there were:

Total Texas cases: 64

Harris County had the most cases at 10 and Dallas County had 9. There were no reported confirmed cases in either Ector or Midland Counties by press time.

In the United States, the cdc.gov site, showed 4,226 total cases and 75 deaths as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. That was with 49 states and the District of Columbia reporting. The data includes both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Visit the Texas site at dshs.state.tx.us or the CDC site at https: //www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

Abbott activates National Guard

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19. This preparative measure will ensure that the Texas National Guard can assist in various forms throughout the state when needed. Healthcare workers and first responders who are members of the Texas National Guard are excluded from this activation so that they can continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields, a news release said.

Local info

>> Listen to locals on the coronavirus on Basin PBS in a town-hall, live from the Anwar Family studio at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The program is to discuss the effects of COVID-19/coronavirus in the Permian Basin. The one-hour live event will include educators, medical officials and mental health advocates from both Odessa and Midland.

The program will be live and can be seen on Basin PBS or via live stream on the Basin PBS Facebook page.

Viewers can submit questions for the round table before Thursday’s program via social media. During the program they may submit as well via social media or by texting BASINPBS to 877-670-0432 or call 432-563-5728.

>> The Odessa College Board of Trustees meeting for March has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and concerns for the health and safety of OC employees, students and the community.

>> Music City Mall has temporarily modified its operating hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

>> The Ector County Clerk’s office is now closed to the public but suggested the following:

>> Birth and/or death certificates may be purchased by using the mail-in application at http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Forms

>> Blank Assumed Name/DBA forms are available online. You may mail these in with the appropriate fees. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Forms

>> Marriage Licenses will be issued by appointment only. Please call the office to schedule an appointment if the your marriage ceremony will be held within one week.

>> Copies of Deeds may be purchased by visiting the Land Records Portal which is located on the web-site. You may also purchase certified copies of Deeds via the portal. https://ector.tx.publicsearch.us/

>> Payments of fines, court costs, reimbursement fees and tickets may be made online at www.certifiedpayments.net or mail in payment if you have a payment plan or are paying in full. For further details please visit the Ector County Compliance web site. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Compliance

>> Payment Plan Applications and Plea Forms (for traffic tickets only) are available online along with an e-mail address where they may be sent for processing. http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Compliance

The office, a press release detailed, will remain staffed and will continue processing court filings through the Texas eFile System, all mail requests including Real Property Recordings, answer phone calls and e-mails and other requests that are received via mail. They will also be available to assist customers face-to-face only following a scheduled hearing. For appointments, call (432) 498-4130.